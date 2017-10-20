 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Friday Edition

October 20, 2017

Earliest Alert: Friday Edition

DISCUSSION

Let me just put it this way...enjoy the warm/quiet weather the next few days.  

The pattern will turn wacky next week.

It will start with a front to our west Sunday. Rain chance looks limited west during the day.  It will be the low pressure to our south, however, that will be the one to watch.  It will track north into eastern TN/KY Monday.  We will need to watch the NW "deformation zone" of that low.  Some enhanced rainfall may take place Monday that could put down some 1-2" rain totals.  Outside of that band of rain, amounts will be much more on the minor side.  Indiana seems to be the zone with the lower totals right now.  The airmass will not change much Monday with temps down into the 60s because of the clouds/rain.

However, an upper low will drop in Tuesday.  That will allow for a windier setup as well as clouds/showers rolling in.  We still look to be on track for our "high" for the day being met early on with falling temps in the afternoon period...into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

I still see a narrow window that temps aloft would cool down enough for some ice pellets to mix in with rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.  But it appears too minor to put into the forecast as of now.

Wednesday will be a breezy and chilly day.  Shower risk looks to fade by the afternoon.  Even some late day sun rays possible.  

Thursday will likely be our only "quiet" day next week.

Why? Because another front drops in Friday/Saturday.  That one appears to be more dynamic.  I will explain this one with the video below...but too early to get specific on details.

Enjoy the weekend!

Here is the video update!

 

 

Posted by on October 20, 2017 at 08:56 AM

