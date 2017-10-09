Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

DISCUSSION

Overall, a warmer than average pattern is in store for the next couple of weeks. Any cooldowns look minor.

Our next system of interest will be a low pressure that will bring with a rain/thunderstorm risk.

For much of the day Tuesday, the issue will be the warm front attached to this low. It will be draped across WAVECountry during the day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along that boundary and track to the east. So the position of that boundary will determine the timing/location of rainfall tomorrow. As of now, it appears central KY will be in that zone. We will keep fine-tuning that. Any t-storm that develop will be elevated in nature, so not concerned with severe weather for that round, but perhaps some small hail in the most intense cells.

Meanwhile, a bit more organization of t-storms to our west in IL/MO. That activity will move east overnight into WAVE Country. It will be in a weakening mode if they were to uptick at all to the west.

We will finally dry things out by Wednesday and enjoy a quiet period into the start of the weekend.

It will be Sunday PM that our next front moves in. We should warm into the 80s before it arrives.

The video below will cover all of the above plus what happens beyond Sunday.



Here is the video update!