October 23, 2017

Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

DISCUSSION
This is certainly the week of weather changes and it kicks off today with this area of low pressure and a mess of rain.

Here is the overall breakdown:

Rest of today/tonight...
We will switch to the back side of this low this afternoon with temps dropping into the 50s.  We will drop only a tad more overnight with the wind increasing and clouds overhead.  Passing showers will continue as well.

Tuesday/Wednesday...
Breezy and chilly.  Highs will struggle into the 50s for a few hours in the afternoon.  Mainly cloudy with the better risk for some sunshine on Wednesday.  That would also mean a setup for some frost Wednesday night/early Thursday.  We'll monitor that.

Thursday...
Still looks to be the pick of the week.  Warm and windy.  Highs back into the 60s to near 70 potentially.

Friday...
Strong front moves in.  The amount of moisture it will have is still in question.  As well as the timing.  Right now, it appears any rainfall would take place late in the day or even at night.  Yes, there are still some hints that the cold air may catch up to the moisture for a bit of a rain/snow mix.  But it is a very minor issue showing up right now.  Don't focus on that.

WEEKEND:
Breezy and chilly.  The models still are divided if we will be chilly and dry or chilly and cloudy with perhaps some flurries.  We will trend lightly with this period until we get more data to work with. Highs in general will be in the 40s/low 50s with lows at night putting us into the frost/freeze potential.  Wind chills will be felt in the morning/nighttime periods.

Beyond the weekend...more active weather.

Here is the video setup to explain all of this...

 



