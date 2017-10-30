Earliest Alert: Monday Edition



DISCUSSION

This will be the last Earliest Alert Edition for the season. The winter forecast comes out tomorrow. SnowTALK! starts on Wednesday.

We clear out. Cloud up. Clear out. Cloud up. That seems to be the theme.

Today, it is a "clouding up" after a clear/cold/frosty night. We likely ending the growing season this morning. We will get the official word this afternoon.

Another front moves in today with a period of showers over Indiana and perhaps along I-64 into KY. Otherwise, a clearing sky overnight and turning colder.

This should set for a sunny, but cool Halloween. It still looks dry for Trick-or-Treaters.

Another surge of moisture/warm will take place around dawn Wednesday. This will be a situation of "will the cold air remain for anything frozen?!?" type of deals. And the answer is, eh...maybe. The amount of saturation early Wednesday is not impressive. So I wouldn't rule out some pockets of very light sleet or flurries, the intensity is going to be very light and we will be above freezing at the ground level.

Expect a realtively warm/wet pattern for the rest of the week into the weekend. It will not rain all the time, but the potential will be there on a near daily basis. Just keep an eye to the WAVE Weather App.

Speaking of that, don't forget our Winter Forecast will hit the app tomorrow evening at 8:00 pm!

Here is today's video: