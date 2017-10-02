Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

DISCUSSION

T-minus 29 days until the first SnowTALK! is issued for the season...

And it feel far from anything wintry in our area. As you would expect in early October.

But we normally would at least be discussing frost potential by mid-October. So let's look at the game plan.

Now-Wednesday:

No issues. Passing high clouds. Warm afternoons in the 80s. Cooler mornings in the 50s/60s.

Thursday:

Cold front approaches. It will get washed out as it sags toward I-64. So there are questions on just how much moisture this front will be able to bring us.

Friday:

Front will still likely be in our area (mainly north) with some clouds at the least. But perhaps a shower. Again, not confident at all in the amount of moisture it will have to work with.

Saturday/Sunday:

There is the potential to brief climb in a mini "warm sector" of the next wave that will track SW to NE like the rest of them. This one will have a bit more of a kick to it. It may help spark some showers and even thunderstorms with it. That will highly depend on the timing of the wave. Models range from midday Saturday to Sunday morning. Slower rather than faster is usually the best way to trend with this setup. Current thinking is Saturday evening for the rain risk. Good chance to warm ahead of this wave into the 80s. The front never really gets pushed through on Sunday. So that will keep us in the W/SW flow with a rain risk and warm weather.

Next Monday/Tuesday:

Another front will move in. This one looks to be the main driver to push all the way through. Rain is possible with this with a warm Monday giving way to a much cooler Tuesday.

The video below will cover the above plus what the current thinking is for mid-October.

Here is the video update: