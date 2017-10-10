 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert/ StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

October 10, 2017

Earliest Alert/ StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION
Focusing on the setup for this afternoon.

It remains worth watching the warm front for isolated strong wind gusts and/or rotating t-storms that may rotate enough for one or two tornado warnings.  Again, not a widespread threat on that.  The models are struggling with the amount of coverage for this afternoon potential.  I plan to keep the chances higher than the models based on radar trends.

Overnight tonight, the "warm sector" will pass over us.  I doubt we will drop much at all temperature wise.  In fact, if we drop any this afternoon due to rain, we should rise back into the mid 70s later this evening until the cold front moves in around 4 or 5am.  Having said that, it may be a good setup for isolated severe for our Indiana counties overnight...closer to the low pressure track.  Something we will be watching out for.

Our "high" for Wednesday will likely go down at say 75° at midnight tonight with daytime temps on Wednesday in the 60s for many due to clouds.  This trend will likely continue into Thursday with a cloudy/cool setup.  Spotty drizzle/showers possible with this low cloud deck as well.

The sun breaks through for all areas by Friday with a nice warming trend into the weekend.

I will also touch base on the late October trends in the video below:

 

 

Posted by on October 10, 2017 at 09:42 AM

