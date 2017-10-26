 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

October 26, 2017

Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION

Nice and frosty of a morning out there.  Louisville proper avoided it, but several areas in Jefferson Co within the Metro did pick up frost.  It was certainly more widespread and thicker in outlying areas.  Even a light freeze in spots.  However, from what I have seen...not enough to declare the end to the growing season for all.

What's next?
Well, a mess really.

Friday is going to be quite the dynamic day for us.

It will start off windy with a warm front near sunrise.  That will keep temps steady in the 50s...or if the front is too slow...we may drop into the 40s then rise into the 50s with the front.  Either way, a nice climb into the 60s by midday.  Then the cold front moves in.  But the issue with this is that the wind shift of the cold front will likely happen just BEFORE the rain arrives.  This means will start an immediate drop in temps as the rain builds in.  Expect a good 15-20 degree drop from roughly 4/5pm to 8/9pm.  The rain will increase throughout the evening west to east.  Heavy at times.  Totals over .50" possible. 

...then it becomes as simple as a race.  Who gets here first...the dry air or the cold(er) temps?  The models had been hinting there the cold will barely beat out the dry for a changeover or mix to wet snow for a brief period.  However, the last few runs have allow for the dry air to win.  But the race is VERY close.  Too close for the models to really get a good handle on until tomorrow.   Either way, it will still be a minor event as even if big flakes fall...they will melt on contact.  It COULD linger longer on elevated objects if it falls heavy enough, but I wouldn't worry on that.  Roads/ground are warm...so no travel issues.  If you want to see any flake potential, you will to be up all nice...or you will miss it!

Saturday looks mainly dry and chilly.  Some sun breaks may take place just after the moisture exits east, but more clouds will likely rotate back in.

Sunday AM/Monday still at risk for a frost or freeze. We'll fine-tune that as the weekend wears on.

Slow/modest warming next week with clouds/some showers...but long term continues to aim toward a big warming trend...perhaps into the 70s. More on that with the video below:

