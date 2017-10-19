 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

October 19, 2017

Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION

 Quiet weather through Saturday.

Cold front approaches Sunday.  A band of rain/thunderstorms expected with this front but it will also start to ease the more east it goes.  Why? Because the front will basically wash out as the low pressure to our south takes over as the main feature on the map.  So the heaviest of rain looks to be with the initial wave with the front later Sunday/Sunday night and a more general light rain/drizzle with the low pressure as we move into Monday.  This low will then track northeast and help drag down an upper low behind it.

That low should move in Tuesday/Wednesday.  The wind will kick up as well.  Expect our daytime high to be reached early Tuesday with NW winds driving our numbers down in the afternoon.  Some could be in the upper 40s by the PM rush.  Spotty showers with this surge.
The core of the coldest air aloft looks to be Wednesday.  It is possible that the layer of cold aloft could be thick enough to support some ice pellets with the rain showers.  No issues with that.  But it will be a sore reminder of the change of seasons that is coming.  Highs will struggle Wednesday to get into the 50s.

The upper low should then move east by Thursday with some modest warming.

Another surge of cold arrives Friday of next week.  This one would be colder a night for us as there will be less moisture to work with...and likely more clear skies at night.  A potential freeze may take place with this surge.  There will be moisture to our north/east for some flurries/lake effect snow showers.  

Slow warming trend begins again...just in time for Halloween.

Here is the video update:

 

Posted by on October 19, 2017 at 08:31 AM |

