Earliest Alert: Tracking Nate



DISCUSSION

Spotty showers today for southern Indiana...becomes steadier the more north you travel. Most of it will fade away by this afternoon.

Friday looks drier.

Saturday we will face 2 issues. A front from the west by the evening with a shower/thunderstorm risk. And an increasing moisture feed from the Gulf for areas of central KY. There will be a gap in between these two features, but just how large of one remains unclear. At this time, the plan is to keep daytime rain chances to about 30% and increase them overnight with the tropical feed increasing. NOTE: There will be a decent wind field with the front to our west...so a few strong t-storms may develop later Sat evening. Worth watching.

Sunday/Monday will be the impact days from NATE. The exact track will determine how long/heavy it rains and how gusty the winds will be. The heaviest of rain/strongest wind gusts (~35 mph) look to be on the E/SE side of the center of the track. As of now, this would be southern/southeastern KY more that zone for greater impacts. However, a jog a good 50-80 miles west/northwest would put several in WAVE Country more into that zone. So make sure to stay close to the forecast changes.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

After NATE leaves town, we will remain in a warm/unsettled atmosphere. This means temps rebound into the 80s with a few t-storms.

Late Wednesday/Thursday of next week:

Finally. A cold front. This will cool us down and dry us out...but the cool part may not be as dramatic as it once looked (70s vs 60s). But I am sure you'll take it!!!

Here is the video update: