October 24, 2017

Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION
Certainly a dynamic weather pattern that will have many changes as we go through the next 14 days.

Let's break it down by days

Rest of today...
Spotty showers.  Windy. Batch of light rain for the evening commute. 

Wednesday...
Clipper dives in.  We should reach our "high" near midday then fall with some light rain.  Cold enough for some ice pellets. No impact from that, however.

Thursday...
Wild day temperature-wise.  Patchy frost early to near 70 by the afternoon.  Breezy.

Friday...
I am slowing this front down with the forecast.  This means a near repeat of Thursday with the exception of clouds flying in by the afternoon.  Rain moves in at night.

Saturday...
Band of rain moving east by say 1 or 2 pm.  I wouldn't rule out something frozen on the backside, but it looks to minor to worry about.  Temps should fall from morning to afternoon.

Sunday/Monday...
Periods of clouds.  Sprinkles during the day with possible flurries at night.  Chilly highs in the 40s.  There is still a window for a freeze Monday AM, but the amount of clouds will determine that.  Along with wind speeds.  

Halloween....
We start to slowly warm things back up well into the 50s.  Looks dry right now with rain moving in the day after.

Later next week and beyond becomes a mess again.

I cover all of this and more in today's video below!

 

 

