Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

T-minus 28 days until SnowTALK!

The weather will get a shake-up in the coming days...but very quiet until then.

FRONT TEASE

A cold front will slide into southern Indiana Thursday/Friday. It will be fading out as it does so. Expect an increase in cloud cover and perhaps a rain shower for our IN counties. The rest of us look sunny and quite warm.

SATURDAY WAVE

Another low will zip through the northern Ohio Valley this weekend. It, too, will attempt to push a front through. But high pressure will likely win out. This means the front will close in on us Saturday night, but then fade/pull back north by Sunday. That initial push it has Saturday to the east may be enough to spark a line of showers/thunder Saturday evening. The risk is higher the more north you are. Overall, with the front fizzling out...the lack of forcing will all for a weak looking event on the radar. We'll watch it.

MONDAY/TUESDAY

A bit more of a complicated setup here. Another wave will finally kick in a mean cold front. At the same time this is happening, the tropics will start to light up with some development in the Gulf becoming increasingly likely. At this point, it will all be about timing. If our front is slow, the tropical system may have a chance to get all way into KY before merging with the front as it passes through. If the front is fast, the tropical system will get pushed quickly east and we would only face the frontal impacts. Some of the latest data trends is for a slower passage on Tuesday. We will fine-tune this setup so expect several changes to the forecast details for next Monday/Tuesday. Much cooler air will rush in behind that with another stretch of dry weather. Very autumn-ish next week.

