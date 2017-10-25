Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION

Still looking at some dramatic ups and downs in the coming days.

One of the dips will take place in the next 24 hours. We have a clipper diving in this afternoon that will take away our morning sunshine and replace it with clouds/gusty winds and a few spotty showers. Coverage of rain today looks limited.

The clipper zips by fast to allow for a clearing sky overnight. That sets the stage for our first frost event by early Thursday. Advisories are already out for this.

And with dry air in place Thursday, we will see a rapid 30 degree climb from morning to afternoon.

Friday still has a warm look to it for MOST of WAVE Country. The exception will be our western edge counties like Dubois, Orange/Perry/Lawrence and perhaps Breckinridge. You guys may feel the cool air/rain from the front by the late afternoon...which will mean 50s for you. Near 70 elsewhere. The rain will overtake the area west to east Friday night through midday Saturday. There are still some hints at a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain toward the end, but anything like that would be brief and likely not even noticeable. We'll watch that trend considering its still more than 48 hours out.

Brief clear Sunday AM may allow for a frost/freeze, but that remains a big "if". Otherwise, another wave of clouds/moisture for Sunday PM. This looks like a few rain showers during the day and a shower/flurry mix in the evening. If skies clear in time overnight, a freeze looks to be on the table for Monday AM.

We will start to warm things up slowly Monday and Halloween with rain by the first day of November.

Here is the video update on this and long(er) term as well!