Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition



DISCUSSION





The forecast has been easy as of late, but we will start to run into forecast challenges as we move further into the week ...weekend and early next week. Several moving parts to keep an eye on.

So let's tackle this with a timeline.

Rest of today:

Mainly cloudy north. I can't rule out a sprinkle for those of you north, but coverage and amounts look too small to put into the forecast. Areas mainly south of Ohio River will still enjoy another sunny and warm day.

Thursday:

The fading cold front north will sage to just south of I-70. This will push the cloud "zone" south to about I-64. Sunny skies south. Spotty showers will be possible for those in the cloud zone.

Friday:

The cloud and rain zones moves back north and northeast as the day wears on. This means a dry and very warm forecast for many to end the week.

Saturday:

A couple of thoughts here. One is that a fading cold front/wave will approach from the west that evening. It could still bring with a band of showers/thunder ...but with it fading as it marches east, confidence is not high that WAVE Country will experience it. Indiana looks to be more likely to if it were to hang out through the evening.

Meanwhile, we will start to develop a deeper tropical flow from the south. This should increase the clouds over KY. This would be in response to a possible tropical storm/hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico at this point. The moisture may be pulled north into KY. The challenge is that it may just be upper level clouds and not the rain that moves in...keeping most of us dry Saturday night. But if the moisture feed is deeper than expected, this may turn into a rainy night for some. We'll watch it.

Sunday/Monday:

The tropical system mentioned above will then move onshore and track north/northeast. It is that "northeast" part that concerns us. How far east of north will that travel? Because if it stays north too long, it will aim right into WAVE Country. If more east, it will scoot just to our south.

Impacts of heavy rain and gusty winds would be our main hazards to watch for if it aims more north. So please stay close to forecast changes for this one. There is STILL A CHANCE for it to track more east and not even both us at all. Remember that.

Tuesday:

Finally, a cold front will move in with some rain. That will be the front that will usher in much cooler air by next Wednesday.

But as you have read, we have a lot to track before we get to relax and enjoy that part.

Here is today's video that will fully explain all of this visually and with our new tropical model as well.





