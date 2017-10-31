Winter Forecast 2017-18





The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team works hard to keep you and your family safe.

One way we continue that promise is by providing you with the Earliest Alert Outlook.

Technology and techniques in forecasting day-to-day weather has improved over the years.

Seasonal forecasting is more difficult and a relatively new concept. For the past several years we’ve put forth our best effort in our winter weather forecast.

We’re back at it again this year… Our team has sifted through a lot of data.

Looking at everything from La Nina, oscillations, arctic ice melt, Siberian snow cover, sun spots, analog years, Rossby waves & Ohio Valley influences.

All in an effort to determine what the next few months may hold.

The science behind our forecast is below… regardless of how it pans out… rest assured that our team will be here to keep you informed.

If you don’t have the WAVE 3 News Weather App – download it for free by clicking this link: http://bit.ly/1WOSljq

To look forward, we should at least look backwards first.

OVERVIEW OF LAST WINTER

October and November were very dry in 2016… Rainfall picked up in December when a record 2.22” fell on the 17th. Snow and ice were virtually absent – 0.1”. The most significant winter weather was a bout with freezing fog on the morning of the 21st that caused some slick spots on area roads. In regard to temperatures, last winter started out cold with chilly temperatures for the first 2/3rds of December, followed by extreme warmth to end the month. On the 21st temperatures were in the teens for many while just days later we experienced the warmest-ever Christmas and the next day (26th) the warmest December ever at 76° (tied December 3, 1982). January started out with the season’s first significant snowfall on the 5th with most areas picking up between 1-3”. Temperatures were in the teens and 20s. The cold didn’t stick around as temperatures pushed to 70° on the 12th – remaining warm with several days in the 60s toward the end of the month. The month would be the 7th warmest January in Louisville’s history. Total snowfall for the month was measured at 2.6”. February would pick up where January left off – warm! Louisville rose into the lower 80s on the 24th, which was the first time in recorded history that the city has broken the 80° mark in February (dating back to 1871). Louisville set an all-time high for the month of February. A few rounds of storms moved through with gusty winds & small hail, but nothing significant. The first was on the evening of the 24th… the second was on the 28th, the final day of the month. February went down as the warmest February on record for Louisville. (obtained from NWS summaries)

Two big factors last winter were - weak La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean and a large pool of cold water that formed in the northern Pacific early in the winter season. The La Nina persists into this winter, but the northern Pacific cool pool doesn’t stand out as much.

La Nina is the cooling of eastern Pacific Ocean waters. The warming of such is El Nino, by the way.

So what does a La Nina winter normally mean ...weather-wise?

Overall, the main "show" is basically across the northern part of the lower-48. But this is if we take a full-on La Nina at face value.

There are other factors that can get involved that complicated the above expectation to varying degrees.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

So where do we begin? To start, let's at least look over some of the factors that can drive a winter weather pattern in the Ohio Valley.

LA NIÑA



Obviously, we need to start here.

The current model forecast is for a weak to moderate La Niña. (below the 0 line is La Niña, with it become "moderate" lower than -.5)

Looking at the years of varying degrees of El Niño/La Niña, these years stand out.

Notice our more "interesting" winters were with a weak El Niño, though there have been a few fun winters with La Niña, mostly due to other factors helping a cold/snowy pattern.

Again, taking just the current La Niña forecast and applying at face value, this is what we would see when it comes to precipitation and temperature trends.





This winter factor indicates: wetter and slightly warmer

ORGANIC FORECASTING

This isn't a new method, but one that is growing in looking at long term weather patterns during all times of the year, not just winter. However, it is easier to see these waves in the more active lower latitudes like in the fall through spring. These waves of energy pass around the globe and they have repeating tendencies. The idea is that we can track these "Rossby Waves" way down the road to get an idea of potential impact periods.

The Rossby Wave Train (RRWT) is definitely interesting. Late December and the duration of February look particularly active with multiple signals. Not real impressed with January or March, but there are a couple blips that seem to have agreement for possibly something to watch precipitation-wise.

Even a chance for a White Christmas when you pair the below signals with the CFS anomalies that take us out of November’s blow torch and into more normal territory, and a PDO “bump” during that time. January and February also have average to above-average precipitation anomalies on the Climate Forecast System (CFS) model, too.

CFS MODEL for Precipitation anomalies in January

For February...

This winter forecast indicates: Wetter, average/mild temps

Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO)



This involves the temperature profiles of the central/eastern Pacific waters. The PDO is a bit easier to track given its cycles of every 30 years or so. Negative values tend to lend to colder winters for us. Positive values, milder. There has been debate in recent years of we are seeing a flip to negative? Just looking at the past year or so, you can see how the positive values do drop to negative as of the past few months.

But is this a "blip" in the cycle? Or a true flip? You can see how there were other "blips" during the positive cycles. Note the recent negative values at the far right in the graph below:









This winter factor indicates: If it stays negative, colder





JAMSTEC Model

This is one of my favorite models to look at from Japan. It has a decent record on its long range forecasting. Here is the latest change for temperatures this winter. Mainly above normal.

Precipitation: Near above normal... below normal to our S/SE

Looking at what is indicated last winter for both (at this time of year): Warm/average precip











Not too bad considering the outcome we had.

One of the things to note with these maps is the ocean temps. We know by the increase in the Atlantic basin that the water temps have changed from last year.

Here is what they are forecast to be this season from JAMSTEC:

Note the warm water in the Gulf and off the east coast. That would promote more warmth over the SE and likely some wild Nor'easters from time to time.



This winter factor indicates: Wetter and warmer than average setup

ARCTIC ICE



This one has been an interesting one to watch. Last year, the majority of the ice build up was over eastern Asia and that really dominated when it came to the Polar Vortex making frequent visits to them. We notice how much of the Arctic Sea Ice had been lost as we moved into winter.

So how are we pacing this fall so far?

We are certainly ahead of last year. And so far avoiding the "fake out" it did in September last year (red).

This winter factor indicates: Plenty of cold for us to potentially tap into this year. Just a matter if it can drop down.

SOLAR ACTIVITY



The sun has cycles, too. Every 11 years. And those cycles of activity/non-activity are something to monitor for correlation to our weather patterns. While it is not completely understood, there are signs that increased solar energy can interfere with the stratosphere in terms of ozone. You reduce it, you cool things down. You increase it, you warm that layer up. The impact in weather terms is opposite, you warm the stratosphere, you create cold surges at the ground level.

The sun has been busy the past few years compared to last year.

2016 flares

2017 flares...notice more of the dark reds, more intense bursts

But when it comes to weather impacts, there just is not a clear-cut correlation to draw from this. It is possible it could indicate increased precipitation events like we saw with the tropics. But we will have to look back at this one at of the end of the season.

This winter factor indicates: too early to know

ANALOGS



Gary Lezak is a TV Meteorologist in Kansas City. He came up with a theory on the pattern from Oct-Nov that set the stage for the upcoming winter. And that can be looked at in terms of analogs as well. Which are other years/seasons that best match the current weather pattern.

When you look at the overall theme of the pattern right now:

I really like it. It really fits what I think will be some blocking off the east coast with troughs in the Plains/Great Lakes. This pattern would suggest we will find ourselves more on the southern side of the low pressure tracks than north of them. Which is actually fairly common for us. But it certainly describes our current thinking for this winter.

This weather factor indicates: Wet/active pattern and above average temps

________________________________________________________________________________________________



There are many other factors we can look at. I think you can see why too much information/data can be a bad thing. Many times, our winters are decided by just one or two of these. Sometimes it is a little of them all. That is the challenge that comes with long term weather forecasting.

Having said that, the more years we add to the history books, we can start to identify trends/cycles. The goal in putting this forecast out every year certainly has the higher hope that we can start to identify a cycle. Given that the weather is part of the Chaos Theory, that day may never come with high confidence.

But we will always try...

Plus, it is fun, right?!?!





OUR FORECAST



After looking at all of the factors and discussing with the team, here is what we feel will be the overall result this winter:

Main weather headlines:

Forecast Snowfall and Temperatures

NOTE: not on the graphic, but above normail rainfall is expected.

Tickets items that are possible (just for fun):

1-2 Winter Storm Warning events

2-4 Winter Weather Advisory events

1 Severe Thunderstorm event

2 Freezing Rain/Ice events

And just for fun, we decided to include what each of us think will be the first 1" snowfall for Louisville International. When do you think it will be? Let us know your thoughts!









An update to this winter forecast will take place during Christmas Week.