Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

As I mentioned on Halloween, there will be times this season that the blog title will get switched up depending on the potential weather coming our way. The setup later this week into Thanksgiving week is one example. So it will be Earliest Alert this week. I will at least touch base on the wintry potential on the video.

Let's start with a timeline for this week...

Tuesday--- no issues. sunshine returns.

Wednesday--- Cold front. Period of rain. Especially in the afternoon.

Thursday---Warm front. dry during the day, with showers possible at night. A warm surge at night may allow for rising temps.

Friday--- Does the main cold front arrives on this day? Or into Sat PM? That is the range we are getting on the data. Aiming toward Friday night with our forecast for now. This means strong daytime winds that could exceed 40 mph at times. Thunderstorms move in at night. Severe potential limited, but not zero either due to strong wind fields.

Saturday-- Our daytime "high" will actually be met predawn with falling temps throughout the day. The wind will remain. Expect wind chills in the 20s by the afternoon. At this time, there does not appear to be enough moisture around for snow flurries.

Sunday-- Backlash from the upper low to the north may allow for some flurries. otherwise, cold sunshine.

NEXT WEEK:

Another wave approaches. Timing looking to be either Tue or Wed. There should be enough of a bump upward in temps for rain. But it may end as snow depending on its track and the amount of cold air. Yes, this setup could impact the travel day next Wed and/or Thanksgiving. So stay tuned for updates on this very dynamic weather pattern developing.

Here is the video update!