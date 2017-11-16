Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION

We are now breaking down the setup for this strong front Friday/Saturday.

Now-Friday Afternoon...

Quiet. It will turn colder tonight but a decent climb Friday into the 50s.

Friday night-Saturday Morning...

The wind will ramp up each hour. Sustained at about 18-22 mph with gusts increasing over 30 mph at times. Spotty showers can't be ruled out. It will be a "warm" period as we approach/exceed 60 degrees.

Saturday Midday-Afternoon...

The wind gusts will increase with a potential over 40 mph at times. Our max warmth will take place during this time near 65°. The issue during this time will be the risk for a heavy band of rain and/or t-storms to develop just west of I-65. That band could then enhance the wind gust potential over 60mph in spots.

Saturday evening...

Turning colder. It will remain quite windy but the wind direction will shift to the northwest. Gusts over 35 mph possible leading to cold wind chills.

The rain will taper off to spotty showers. There is still a narrow window for perhaps some snowflakes to mix in with the last of the rain, but it would likely go unnoticed if you were paying attention.

Sunday...

Increasing amounts of sunshine.

Gusty NW winds will keep wind chills in the 30s despite actual highs in the 40s.

Here is the video update visually explain all this mess PLUS the setup in the long-er term.