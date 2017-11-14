Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition



DISCUSSION

We still have more questions than answers for the late week/weekend setup, but at least a general trend is showing up to work with.

But first...

Rest of today/tonight...

No issues. Dry.

Wednesday...

Rain increase late morning through afternoon. Highest totals ~.25" west of I-65, around .10" east. Drizzle may linger all night.

Thursday...

Early clouds/drizzle...then the sun breaks develop but cooler with that north wind.

Friday...

Clouds increase. Showers possible with the warm front that night. Winds ramp up. Temps in the 50s during the day, rising into the 60s at night.

Saturday...

Windy. Period of rain/thunderstorms. Exact timing to be worked out. Highs in the 60s early...which a drop happening whenever the front moves in. Severe potential low, but not zero. Isolated wind damage still possible with heavy showers vs t-storms given the wind fields aloft.

Sunday...

Continued windy. Dry. Colder.

Monday...

Slow warming. Dry.

Tuesday/Wednesday...

2 possible ideas on the table.

1--- colder and dry.

2--- warmer with rain.

Thanksgiving...

2 possible ideas on the table.

1-- rain to a brief period of snow

2---cold with a few flurries

Lots of forecast challenges ahead of us. I explain with the maps on the video below: