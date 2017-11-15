Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition



DISCUSSION

Let's break down the overall themes for the days ahead.

Rest of today:

Rainy at times. Breezy.

Thursday:

Clouds expected to give way to sunshine. How quickly that happens is still in question right now.

Friday:

Not a bad day. Daytime highs in the 50s. Looks dry. Spotty showers by Friday night with south winds ramping up. Temperatures should either hold steady or slowly rise from the evening values through the overnight.

Saturday:

Messy day. Gusty winds all day long over 30 mph. Showers possible. Period of heavier rain in the afternoon. Perhaps even an embedded line of t-storms within that heavier rain band. Need to watch for wind gusts over 40 mph with the that heavier rain/t-storm setup.

Sunday:

Still breezy, but dry. Mix of sun/clouds. Colder day.

NEXT WEEK:

Warming up Monday/Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature another cold blast, but likely dry. Highs in the 40s for the travel day as well as Thanksgiving.

Warming up for the shoppers by Black Friday.

So as you can see, lots to track. Here is the video update!: