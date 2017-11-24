 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Black Friday Edition

November 24, 2017

SnowTALK! Black Friday Edition

SNOWTALK17


SnowBOARD

SNOWBOAD17

 

Still a sad little board.  But at least I am seeing our "boring" pattern starting to pick up a bit after December 8th.  So just beyond this outlook.  

Until then, here is the game plan:

-Moisture front late tonight/near sunrise.  Few sprinkles or a very light shower.   That may carry over to tailgating for the Gov. Cup as well in Lexington.

-Cold air front Saturday evening.  Temps then drop.  Otherwise "mild" until that second front.

-Cooler Sunday.  Clouds may hold tough early in the day.

-Warming rapidly Monday.
-Even more warming Tuesday/Wednesday.  Though clouds roll in Wednesday.

-Spotty showers possible as early as Thursday next week, but more likely on Friday.

-Another low may deepen over us on Friday to provide a cold rain that at least stands a chance at a few snowflakes mixing in at night.  That is all we can say on that one for now being that far away.

-Another warm spell after that followed by the colder/active pattern.

I discuss that part right here on the video:

 

BOTS!

 

Posted by on November 24, 2017 at 08:58 AM |

Comments

