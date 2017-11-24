SnowTALK! Black Friday Edition

SnowBOARD
Still a sad little board. But at least I am seeing our "boring" pattern starting to pick up a bit after December 8th. So just beyond this outlook.
Until then, here is the game plan:
-Moisture front late tonight/near sunrise. Few sprinkles or a very light shower. That may carry over to tailgating for the Gov. Cup as well in Lexington.
-Cold air front Saturday evening. Temps then drop. Otherwise "mild" until that second front.
-Cooler Sunday. Clouds may hold tough early in the day.
-Warming rapidly Monday.
-Even more warming Tuesday/Wednesday. Though clouds roll in Wednesday.
-Spotty showers possible as early as Thursday next week, but more likely on Friday.
-Another low may deepen over us on Friday to provide a cold rain that at least stands a chance at a few snowflakes mixing in at night. That is all we can say on that one for now being that far away.
-Another warm spell after that followed by the colder/active pattern.
I discuss that part right here on the video:
