SnowTALK! Friday Edition

SnowBOARD

Cold! That is the main headline of course for another 20 hours. But then we improve the temperature over the weekend...somewhat. Clouds return tomorrow with some spotty showers Sunday.

Early next week looks dry, but that will change starting Wednesday into the following weekend. A very busy and dynamic weather pattern develops. I do see some warmth coming our way. Quite a bit of wind. Rain. Thunderstorms. More cold. And yes, perhaps snow. The latter being the "iffy" one of course.

The video today breaks down how all of this is looking with the trends, but keep in mind it will be next week before we can nail this down.

BOTS!