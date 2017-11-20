SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SnowBOARD

The pattern remains progressive with what we call "transient" cold. The pattern in the short-term is fast enough that a south wind is limited in terms of getting moisture into the mix. This means most of the fronts will come through dry.

What will change that? More blocking. And there are hints of that as we enter December...but to what degree is still not clear.

Next series of fronts:

Wednesday- dry---drops us into the 40s.

Saturday- dry--- drops us into the 40s.

November 29-30th- rain to flurries?

December 2-3rd- Rain/thunder to snow?

After that, we may start to get more exciting systems to track.

I cover all of the recent data trends with the video below.

