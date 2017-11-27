SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SnowBOARD

Hmmm, well look there.

The headline between now and say the 8th of December is going to be "WARMER THAN NORMAL".

And we will need to watch this setup carefully as we will find ourselves more and more into a late fall severe weather period.

After that, the setup would favor a trough digging east, with low pressures rounding the dip over and over to keep it locked in at least through the start of actual winter.

So after a fairly quiet autumn thus far, it appears we remain on track for the most active weather yet of the season to take over. How this leads into a more wintry setup is unclear this far out, but at least the groundwork is being laid out to evolve into that pattern.

This is going to change in great detail as we get deeper into December. Usually when we see these "flips", the best idea is to go much slower with timing that what the models show.

That continue to put on a path to an active Christmas holiday period.

Here is the video to explain all of the data trends I have noticed today...





