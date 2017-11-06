SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SnowBOARD

Yup. Nothing showing up. The pattern is fast. So any low pressure moving through has little time to scoop up moisture and deepen/get organized. So we just see modest temperature recoveries and brief cold snaps.

We have a wave moving in tonight/Tuesday, one that will miss us to the south Wednesday, one over the weekend and another about the mid portion of next week.

The pattern looks more amplified as we move into the last 7-10 days of November. At that point, we will see more dramatic swings in temperature that yes, can lead to at least a snow chance, but also at the risk for t-storms.

I discuss this in today's video:

