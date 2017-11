SnowBOARD

Happy Thanksgiving!

I have cleared the board due to timing issues as we move into December. Stay tuned for changes on that.

Overall trend is for normal temps and at times above normal if the pattern plays out. The jet stream is sloppy...for the lack of a better word.

The video explains why that is the case and what it means to any precipitation chances.

Hang in there BOTS fans :) The pattern still needs more time. Remember, it is still AUTUMN!

BOTS!