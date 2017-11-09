SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SnowBOARD







The item is back on the board. More confidence today in the blocking pattern to allow for enough cold air to at least mention the risk for some flurries. And yes, that is all it looks like right now this far out. It is all a part of the pattern change into Thanksgiving week that we continue to monitor.

Sure, an arctic blast is coming tonight, but we will warm back up this weekend into next week.

I don't have much time today, so I will put most of my thoughts into the video.

The video today will break down the setup for late month.

