SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Welcome to SnowTALK!

This is the title of the daily blog post for most days until spring. Does it mean snow is on the way? Not always. There will be many times we will be snow-free in a 14 day stretch. But this blog update will still be the place to go if you want to know if any chances are showing up. This is mainly for the snow-lovers out there who love to have this information. But, hey, I welcome snow-haters too :) Just keep in mind what this blog is about. Thanks for reading!!



Here is the latest SnowBoard:

Yeah. Nada.

Discussion

We are in a warm period that will rule the headlines for the next few days. In fact, thunderstorms and potential severe will be items to monitor in the hours/days ahead.

The pattern will become more "zonal" in nature next week. This means fast moving systems with the absence of extreme warm/cold spells. Having said that, there are a couple of "iffy" periods at night that something frozen may mix in...but nothing of significance is showing up. It will take some time for the winter pattern to build in. But as always, I will keep this blog updated daily as we head down the road.

Here is the video up that will include more info on the t-storm potential.