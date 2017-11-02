 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

« SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition | Main

November 02, 2017

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

 

SNOWTALK17

 

Welcome to SnowTALK!
This is the title of the daily blog post for most days until spring.  Does it mean snow is on the way?  Not always.  There will be many times we will be snow-free in a 14 day stretch.  But this blog update will still be the place to go if you want to know if any chances are showing up.  This is mainly for the snow-lovers out there who love to have this information.  But, hey, I welcome snow-haters too :)  Just keep in mind what this blog is about.  Thanks for reading!!


Here is the latest SnowBoard:

  SNOWBOAD17

Yeah.  Nada.  

 

Discussion
We are in a warm period that will rule the headlines for the next few days.  In fact, thunderstorms and potential severe will be items to monitor in the hours/days ahead. 

The pattern will become more "zonal" in nature next week.  This means fast moving systems with the absence of extreme warm/cold spells.  Having said that, there are a couple of "iffy" periods at night that something frozen may mix in...but nothing of significance is showing up.  It will take some time for the winter pattern to build in.   But as always, I will keep this blog updated daily as we head down the road.  

Here is the video up that will include more info on the t-storm potential.

 

 

Posted by on November 02, 2017 at 09:16 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...