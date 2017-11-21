SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition



SnowBOARD



Not much has changed for the setup over the next 2 weeks. Ups and downs with the transient cold.

Can you get snowflakes with this? Yes. But very minor cases of flurries or brief mixes at the end of these fronts. But the leaning is NO for awhile.

So when can we expect all this fun to arrive in December that has been talked about?

One thing for sure I have learned about pattern changes around here is to give it another 5 days after when the data says it will. Which the data still supports mid December, which is why I am aiming for a fun last 10 days of the month. Which would include Christmas. Just my two cents.

Today in the video, I do share more of that data supported the change coming. So look at your own risk :)

Until then, let's enjoy these mild periods when they hit. They do help with travel!!

Here is the video update!





