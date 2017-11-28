 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

November 28, 2017

SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Yes, finally some excitement to track :)
But until then, even the snow-haters are going to be happy.  So in theory, this post should make EVERYONE happy today.  But that may be wishful thinking.

Here is the nuts/bolts of the headlines ahead:
Near record warmth today.
Only rain chance this week is Thursday
Cooler Friday/Weekend, but still above normal standards
Warmer early next week.  Windy as well.
Transition from a warm pattern to a cold one.
T-storms may take place with the transition.
Highs in the 20s/30s coming with the cold blast.
Snowfall possible, details cannot be determine this early.

