SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SnowBOARD

Yes, finally some excitement to track :)

But until then, even the snow-haters are going to be happy. So in theory, this post should make EVERYONE happy today. But that may be wishful thinking.

Here is the nuts/bolts of the headlines ahead:

Near record warmth today.

Only rain chance this week is Thursday

Cooler Friday/Weekend, but still above normal standards

Warmer early next week. Windy as well.

Transition from a warm pattern to a cold one.

T-storms may take place with the transition.

Highs in the 20s/30s coming with the cold blast.

Snowfall possible, details cannot be determine this early.

So let's get right to it with the video update!

