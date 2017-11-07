SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

H



SnowBOARD



Okay, yes...one item up there. But let me stress, it looks minor. It looks like a quick shot of cold air again near the 20th, but I am seeing signs of a rain ending as some flakes. Especially east. But at least it is something. We'll see if it stays up there. The pattern remains fast until then with the cold air attacks coming with dry air.





Looking ahead, I am seeing signs that December will trend much more active. It will be a step-down process to get more wintry, so expect more warm surges. By mid-late December...the pattern is much more favorable for lasting cold attacks that may lock in. Yes, that would put us near Christmas. Wishful thinking? I can see why you would think that, but at the moment...the data is at least leaning that way. Keep the faith BOTS fans!

Here is the video update!

BOTS!