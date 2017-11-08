SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SnowBOARD

I removed the rain to snow setup near the 19th/20th for now due to confidence being lower more so on the extent of moisture. The video explain that setup and why it may return in the coming days.

The models are conflicted overall for Thanksgiving week, but there is an element that can't be ignored to that forecast. I will cover that as well.Overall, expect this cold shot this week to be a dry one. We will have some mild spells coming after this into next week. The issues of more cold look to be toward Thanksgiving week itself, although I still feel the real show is still a few weeks out later in December.

Here is the video update to explain all of this :)

