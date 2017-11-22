SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SnowBOARD

Yeah, I know...still looks sad doesn't it?

The pattern hasn't made the switch yet to a more winter regime. It is still active with short wavelengths. Which means more ups/downs. Lots of wind at times.

I still see signals for a flip for mid to late December. I think the last 10 days will be the core of it as these setups are a bit delayed from the model timing (which is mid December). Even then, I am not talking about constant cold/snow. Just more a favorable setup for both...with the cold last more than just the current 36 hours. Which timing near Christmas, I know that is exciting. Just remember, this is not in stone with a touchy upper air pattern this year.

I will look more into the data trends for later in December in the video today.

Before I leave you with that, remember that our GUESS THE FIRST 1" SNOWFALL forecast is now up. You MUST go to the link to enter. Prizes will be awarded. This is for the Louisville International Airport official site.

Now the video,