 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

November 01, 2017

SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

 

SNOWTALK17

Welcome to SnowTALK!
This is the title of the daily blog post for most days until spring.  Does it mean snow is on the way?  Not always.  There will be many times we will be snow-free in a 14 day stretch.  But this blog update will still be the place to go if you want to know if any chances are showing up.  This is mainly for the snow-lovers out there who love to have this information.  But, hey, I welcome snow-haters too :)  Just keep in mind what this blog is about.  Thanks for reading!!

 

Latest SnowBoard:

SNOWBOAD17

 

DISCUSSION:
Really the only item on the board is the rain/snow mix far north this morning.  Otherwise, a warm pattern is building in.  We will cool down next week, but not exactly to a cold pattern to support any wintry weather at this time.  If you grew up here, you know how things can change from one day to the next...so always keep checking back in for the latest.

Here is the video update:

 

 

Posted by on November 01, 2017 at 09:11 AM

