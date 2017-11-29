SnowTALK! Wednesday

SnowBOARD

Finally, an exciting snowboard lighting up! Having said, there is no one system to target yet when it comes to discussing snowfall. We just see signs of energy to produce precipitation and signs of colder than normal air about to dive in. The devil is in the details as they say.

So here is a rough timeline how this all unfolds:

Rest of today...

Cloudy, cooler north. Sunnier, warmer south.



Thursday...

Scattered showers. From sunrise to sunset. Not an all day rain. Not a heavy rain. They will have some dry air to overcome at the start so amounts still not look impressive.

Friday...

Dry and cooler.

Saturday...

Dry with only a modest uptick in highs.

Sunday..

Dry but warmer. Breezy.

Monday...

Breezy and much warmer.

Tuesday/Wednesday...

Cold front moves in. Rain and perhaps thunderstorms. Exacting timing of arrival is still in the works. But this is the current 24 hour window of impact we are focusing on.

Next Thursday..

We should see a cold, but dry break after the strong cold front.

Next Friday/Following Weekend...

We enter a potential "clipper" zone for some light snow chances. Anything more than that will depend on many other factors that we cannot lean with just yet.

The video below explain all of this cold mess coming!

BOTS!