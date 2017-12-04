(12/4) - Snow Becoming More Likely Late Week!

This is the pattern you want to see if you're a snow lover. After today's near-record or record high temperatures around 70° we're going to settle into the deep freeze for quite some time. Before we get there, we have to get through tomorrow (Tuesday) morning's cold front first.



There's a lot of wind energy with Tuesday's front, but instability in the atmosphere will be lacking due to the time of day when it will be moving through WAVE Country. This translates to a gusty line of heavy rain and thunder for us during the early part of the Tuesday morning commute. Severe weather just doesn't appear very likely at all thanks to cold air that will be wedged underneath these storms, lessening their bite. Temperatures fall all day long on Tuesday, from around 60° at midnight to the mid 40s by late morning. We'll be pretty dry by sunrise, if not sooner.

The big front ushers in the cold air that sticks with us for the foreseeable future. This means highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s for the rest of the month most likely. There will be days when systems try to chip away at the cold air and pull it northward. These days will be the ones we need to watch for more significant winter weather activity, chiefly snow and rain.

Until we get to one of these systems where warmer air is at play (warmer air = more moisture for snow if it doesn't get too warm), we'll be in "Clipperland". A clipper is a weak low pressure system that dives out of Canada and spreads a swath of light snow from the Midwest, to the Lower Ohio Valley, to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The trajectory of these clipper systems in the cold air determines who gets snow. Usually we don't have many rain/snow issues with these systems since they tend to happen in colder air, favoring all snow.

The first of these clipper systems arrives late Friday into early Saturday and looks to spread a swath of light snow through our counties. But how much snow? And who gets the most? Too early to say. Clipper snows are typically light, but overachieving ones can put down several inches. The GFS has been hinting at an "overachieving" clipper over the weekend and even still today, but the Euro model is far less impressed with snow totals. So that's why we're keeping numbers tight-lipped for now; It's simply too early to make any sort of call on an accumulation forecast. We'll likely have that by mid to late this workweek.

The longer-range view on snow, as you saw above, is optimistic on the GFS model. But that's just one variant of one model. If you combine all the different variants of the GFS model together and take the average, you get what's called an ensemble mean. This mean is more of a level-headed approach to longer-range forecasting since there's more than one voice involved. This mean snow cover map from those ensembles to the right suggests that snow lovers will likely not feel left out through mid month! BOTS!