(12/5) - Zeroing in on Saturday's Snow Potential

Quick update...

We've been able to narrow the timing of the late-week snow potential down to Saturday during the day. Both the GFS and Euro models are in agreement on that. Both are also putting down light accumulations. I will say that the daytime timing of this snow potential puts it at a point in the day when we'll likely go just above freezing. That will limit the accumulation potential for roads and sidewalks for sure, and may even put a damper on how much will stay on the grass. Regardless it still appears that we'll get some accumulation, even if it's just for a short time during the heaviest snowfall rates in the just-above-freezing environment. We'll see how temperatures play out. We'll release an accumulation forecast for this within the next 48 hours as it becomes more concrete.



In the long-range forecast we've seen some shifts with timing. The early-week snow chance next week definitely looks like a Tuesday deal on timing now. The models suggest that this snow chance may start as a wet snow or even a brief rain shower before the reinforcing cold air riding along with this clipper system takes hold. Minor accumulations are possible with this system too.

Still not seeing any big snow storms in the models quite yet, but this pattern continues to be one to watch for that. For a bigger storm to happen we'd need the polar and subtropical jet streams to meet up and inject Gulf moisture into the colder air. We've got the colder air, but now we need to keep our eyes peeled to see if those two jets phase together at some point. The models have hinted at that happening in the long range, but run-to-run consistency on that is very poor right now so it's not terribly promising. It's worth noting though that these phases sometimes don't show up until only a handful of days out in time. Until then, we're going to see quite a few of these clipper systems dive in from Canada along the periphery of the cold air. The cold air still looks to hang on through most, if not all of the month of December. It may not be as strong at times, but it'll hang around nonetheless, keeping things interesting for us. The active pattern is here!