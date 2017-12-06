(12/6) - Snow Showers & Cold Air This Week

Highs near 50 today will be a nice treat compared to the rest of the week. A small bubble of slightly warmer air will be overhead this afternoon, helping to keep those temperatures at a reasonable level. The cold air really plunges in early tomorrow, taking us into the 30s for the rest of the week for highs, with overnight lows in the 20s. Hats, gloves, scarves, etc will be a must in the mornings!

Saturday's snow shower chance is looking less robust this morning. The Euro model wasn't all impressed with this system earlier this week and that trend took hold on the GFS and even the NAM model last night and this morning. As we discussed yesterday, a high temperature just above freezing and these snow showers moving through during the daylight hours will limit accumulation potential to grassy and elevated surfaces. There may even be some rain that mixes in with this. Roads should be just fine, but keep an eye out for a slick spot or two Sunday morning should any damp surface try to refreeze overnight.

Snow accumulation potential looks highest (but not high) in areas along and north of the Ohio River on Saturday. How much snow will we get if it does accumulate? Not much. Not much at all. The models are bringing in less than an inch of accumulation for all of our counties. This won't be a big deal, folks.

We're still tracking another clipper-type system for Tuesday that may bring a few additional snow showers to the region, but that's looking even less impressive than Saturday. Festive snow? Sure! Big snow? Definitely no.

The cold air still looks to stay locked in for a while, so no worries yet snow lovers. The 6z GFS model, which Brian Goode points out as a run that can sniff out trends that further runs may have, is trying to phase a couple systems (see yesterday's post for more what phasing means) together around the 18th and beyond, but the date isn't worth remembering at this point since specifics aren't accurate this far out. The point here is that this pattern is still ripe for a phased system that would bring heavier snow somewhere in the Lower Ohio Valley over the next several weeks. The cold air is there (see right animation), but we just need the two jet streams to meet and inject Gulf moisture into the cold air.

Both the European and GFS models are on board with the cold air sticking around through mid month as the AO (Arctic Oscillation) remains in the negative phase (see right - this negative value pushes cold air south into the mid latitudes due to high pressure over the North Pole). The Euro weekly and American CFS super-duper long range climate models have below average temperatures in the Eastern US through the first week of January, which matches up well with our winter forecast. All signs point to this pattern not budging for a while. Plenty of room for a more significant wintry system to form in our area, but it'll be all about patience, snow lovers! BOTS!