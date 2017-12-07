(12/7) - Cold Has Arrived, What About Snow Showers?

It's cold out there! Highs over the next several days through the weekend will be in the 30s. Get ready for some frigid nights in the 20s and even teens for some.

Saturday's snow shower chance faded quite a bit on the overnight model runs (see right). All we're talking about now are some glorified flurries really, mainly along and north of I-64. Once the NAM model was able to see far enough out yesterday to catch all of this system it started the trend in all the models of fading snow totals down to nearly nothing. At this point most if not all of us will see no snow accumulation, even on grassy and elevated surfaces, as snow showers will be light and temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon. There is a brief period in the morning where snow showers could whiten the ground slightly in Southern Indiana as temperatures will be below freezing then, but the amounts will be so light that it's almost not worth mentioning. These clipper systems are notoriously pesky to forecast, especially when dry air becomes involved.

So what about Tuesday's system? That one is looking weak as well. The 0z GFS and 0z Euro are sniffing this out as two separate waves, one that hits on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. Both of these clipper-type systems bring a rain/snow chance, so don't expect all snow with these. Snow amounts, if realized, would be very light.

As we talked about yesterday, there are hints that a phased system (one with heavier precipitation) may come together around mid month. The 0z GFS and, to some degree, the 6z GFS have this idea still today. With this setup areas east of us look to have the highest rain/snow chance but it's still unclear how early and how far west the two jet streams will join up to create this system. Just something to watch, but not worth excitement at the moment. There are signs today that the cold air over the east may try to ease for the second half of the month, but that may be quite temporary according to this morning's CFS long-range climate model. Keeping an eye on it!