December 08, 2017

(12/8) - Festive Snowflakes Tomorrow

Quick update...


SnowflakesNot looking for any issues out of tomorrow's snowflakes and snow showers. These will essentially be "glorified flurries". They'll move in early to mid morning and be largely out of here during the mid afternoon. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snow mapI toyed with a no accumulation forecast for this snowflake chance, but with temperatures in Southern Indiana below freezing at the onset of this in the morning I caved in and put a dusting in spots up there. Basically we're looking for splotchy patches of slight whitening on the ground, nothing consistent across a large area. Louisville likely won't see any accumulation at all due to warming temps and fading flurry intensity as they get that far south. With all of this in mind, there will be zero travel issues on Saturday. Enjoy the festive flakes!

 

GFSMW_prec_ptype_102Another one of these moisture-starved clipper systems looks to affect us again on Tuesday. Similar deal here: Just a few flakes and colder air behind it. That colder air takes us from the upper 40s on Monday back down into the 30s again on Tuesday, with temperatures falling throughout that day. We could perhaps see another one of these by the 15th of the month, but no significant snows are showing up in the long-range forecast at the moment. Still need to watch this pattern though as the cold air will still be in the vicinity, even if it does go away late next week for a few days.

Posted by on December 08, 2017 at 08:15 AM

