Christmas SnowTALK!

Merry Christmas!!!

Overall theme over the next 7-10 day is COLD! And in some cases, bitterly cold. So the question you may be asking next...will it snow?

It is hard to think it won't with this much cold air coming, but in true WAVE Country fashion, the cold may overwhelm the storm track and/or moisture content of any system that passes through.

So yes, there are actually several snow chances, but it remains to challenge to pick out which ones have the best potential given the speed of these pieces flying in across Canada and drifting through the eastern US. Some look robust with accumulations, some look suppressed to our south with lighter snows locally. We will just trend this one day at a time as the cold also can have a hidden agenda with it when it comes to snow changes. High ratios. That can make some clippers quite impactful over our area.

So buckle up winter fans, we are fully in the deep freeze in the days ahead with lots to monitor.

Here is today's video!