SnowTALK! Monday Edition

A lot to discuss, obviously.

I thought I would do things a bit different today. Below are 3 of the main ensembles and their model trends over the past few runs. Look at the changes that take place. I will go into more detail on this with the video down below.

Look at the EPS (Euro Ensemble) trend over the last few runs. Shows the trough digging more due to south than south/east. You get lift for precip to develop on the east side.













Look at the GEFS (GFS Ensemble). Had the SE ridge for some time with ice storm talk going crazy. But lately...pushes it off-shore.

CMC Ensemble more extreme with the SE ridge trends.

So they all 3 are struggling still with the SE ridge and the angle of attack of this arctic blast. Which one is right? Right now. All of them. And none of them.

They all have valid points of the features they show.

As I mentioned on twitter, the lack of SE ridge so far this season leans me more into the GFS/EURO camp idea with GFS perhaps the more likely trend we will see. Or better yet, a blend of the two ideas. CMC just looks too extreme with the SE right now. So I like it the least. But let me stress--- we need more time to get the upper air network sampled to fine-tune this as the models are just going with typical bias right now based on what is happening up stream in AK/Canada. They need the reality of key players ingested. That looks to happen by Wed/Thu this week.

Here is the video update to explain all of this mess.

