SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SnowBOARD

The board is getting busy, but this still does not feature a significant snow/ice event. And that shouldn't be a shock as the pattern is all about timing out these quick impluses and seeing if they can dig into something more significant or not. So the next 48 hour forecast is just as important as the next 14 days. This means constant monitoring for us and no sleep :)



Here are the items on the board to watch for now...

Tuesday AM

Quick clipper with a cold front. It will have some energy to work with to produce some precipitation. There is still some debate on how much dry air will punch in behind this. Overall, we are talking about spotty snow showers/squalls and flurries. Yes, a mix of all 3 in the region. The showers/squalls look more likely up the I-71 corridor. However, the issue isn't the amount. It is the timing. With even a dusting of snow possible (and perhaps with freezing drizzle), the risk is there for quick-developing slick spots during the AM rush. We will just trend that carefully in the morning so make sure to watch Sunrise when you wake up to see if the setup remains the same, or if the threat has diminished.

Another quick vort drops in with the NW flow. Seeing signs at some rain/snow showers. Still iffy on this one.

Another clipper-type setup that wants to dig over the OH/TN Valleys. As of now, this looks light with more of a mix in the daylight hours and light snow at night. That one thing to watch here will be any phasing with a low off the east coast. This may allowed for a colder-than-forecast for Friday with scattered snow showers. Even some accumulations.

A warmer break attempts to move in...but then we have this below:

Toward Christmas weekend, we are seeing the sub-tropical jet feed a stalled cold front over the deep south. This looks very similar to what the deep south just went through. There will plenty of cold air to the north to get pulled down to impact the northern edge of this rain zone. We just have to figure out if they were to overlap...where? And how heavy? And for how long? The potential is there for this to grow into a more impacting wintry event. But given that is at the edge of the SnowBOARD, we just can't get specific yet.

Hope remains for a White Christmas this year...

BOTS!

Here is the video update!