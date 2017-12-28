SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SnowBOARD







This will be my last SnowTALK! & blog post of the year.

I will resume on January 2nd.

The cold remains the main headline over the next 7-10 days. Any forecast "drop" will be adjusted if we can acquire even a light covering of snowfall. Which is about all it appears we would be at risk of as we stay influenced by the northern jet instead of the subtropical. Until we see a pattern shift and the two jets can phase, there will not be much excitement for snow lovers.

This is common for us locally. We get some excitement when we go from a warm to cold pattern. Then we enter a dry and/or clipper-land period. Then we get more excitement as we come out of the arctic setup and try to warm up. We need the warm flow for bigger events...at the cost of too much of it and going to all rain. That is just how the influences are arranged in the Ohio Valley. You can get anomaly events to lead to some extreme wintry events, but those are rarely see until we are within the 1-3 day window.

So that is where we sit now. In the midst of a cold and mainly dry/clipper pattern. The focus is on any warming attempts and phasing of the two branches of the jet. There are signals for both in the longer term, but they will remain "phantom" on the models beyond 4-5 days. So be patient :) The pattern still has a some wild potential to it in the last phase of this 3 part cold outbreak. Sometimes the last one is the most impacting.

I hope that all made sense. :)

Before I go to the video, thank you ALL for reading/watching the blog over 2017. It is appreciated as these updates do take quite a bit of time to get in place and I try my best not to miss a day. Let's see what 2018 has in store for WAVE Country!

Happy New Year!