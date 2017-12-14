 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

December 14, 2017

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SnowBOARD

DISCUSSION


The pattern remains loaded with more questions than answers. I know I know, that is winter around here.  But as always, I try to look through the noise and try to find an idea to work with.

In the short-term:
Dry through Saturday.  Warming into the 50s Saturday, in fact.

Sunday-Monday looks wet.

Tuesday-Wednesday looks dry for now, but gotta watch that Gulf system for any northward jog.

In the longer-term:
The setup toward Christmas Weekend/Christmas week remains complicated.
Our first system certainly looks like rain for the 21st/22nd.  
The problem is the 23rd/24th.  Do we get the cold front all the way through or does the SE ridge of high pressure build into our area and keep us status-quo.
Here is the setup:
If the ridge builds in strong--- expect a rainy/stormy setup around Christmas or just after
If the ridge slightly builds in---expect a split setup for WAVE Country.  Wintry weather north, rain/thunder south
If the ridge does not build in---expect a wintry threat for all
If the cold air blast is more dominant than expected---expect mainly dry and cold, wintry south.

So yeah.  Still too many options up there to have high confidence.
We will start picking those away one at a time as we get closer.
Here's the video!!

