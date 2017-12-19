 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

December 19, 2017

We are now down the homestretch when it comes to the White Christmas Forecast.  And while the setup is getting more and more defined, it is the details that can make a difference from flurries to several inches of snow.  And we need those details!

Here is a quick rundown of the setup before/after...

Tuesday--  southern wave of rain.  Moisture may move up to I-64 corridor.  At the same time, it is getting colder aloft in that zone. So there remains a risk for some wet snow to mix in with that rain on the northern fringe.  No issues with that, but we'll monitor.  Temps should actually cool into the 30s with the dynamic cooling in that zone which should make for an interesting temperature map.  

Thursday-- looks fine.  Mix/sun clouds. Wind increases.  Warming back up.

Friday--- Strong low pressure to our north will allow for a warm/windy day.  Rain breaks out in the afternoon/night.  Some thunder possible but any severe risk looks limited south of WAVE Country as it stands now.

Saturday-- Early rain/snow shower possible.  Otherwise drying out.  Colder.

Christmas Eve--  Dry most of the day with snow showers increase that evening/overnight.  

Christmas Day-- Cold.  Period of snow possible.  Temps in the 20s.  

Very cold after this with some spots pushing 0° IF WE GET SNOW on the ground.  Otherwise, upper single digits to lower teens looks to be the coldest of this Arctic Blast.  

We attempt to warm up near the 28th/29th with another round of wintry weather. Looks like a classic overrunning event with snow and ice potential.  

Busy times ahead as you can see.

Here is the video breakdown:

 

