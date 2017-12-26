 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

December 26, 2017

SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SnowBOARD

DISCUSSION

By far, the headline as we close out 2017 and start 2018 is the cold.

The snow part is still on the table, but we won't have decent info on the main chance (over the weekend) until Friday as it will move onshore last min then race in our direction.  This means an ensemble forecast is still the way to go until Friday.  Which isn't helping much at all.  Before and after that, smaller snow chances will exist.

It will get quite cold tonight, but it is the cold for New Year's Eve/Day that will be brutal.  Record lows the first couple of nights are 5 BELOW zero.  And coldest daytime highs the first couple of days are 3 and 10 ABOVE.  All 4 of those records could be at risk.  

I explain how/why in today's video:

 

 

Posted by on December 26, 2017 at 09:08 AM |

