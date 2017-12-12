SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SnowBOARD

The board remains will minor issues with the main focus on Christmas Weekend.

Here is the breakdown:

Rest of today...

Windy and getting colder by the hour. Flurries remain possible, but no accumulation expected.

Wednesday...

Clipper passes to our north. May clip us with a few rain/snow showers, but that looks more toward Cincy right now.

As the colder air sinks in that night, we may see a few flurries or a brief snow shower overnight into early Thursday.

Friday...

Another wave passes by with an attempt to phase with a low off the east coast. But the impact for us looks minimal with some snow showers and gusty winds potentially. In fact, some of it may mix with rain in our southern counties.

WEEKEND:

Sat looks quiet and warmer.

Sunday is when our next system rolls in. There are some timing issues with this one, but rain chance starts Sunday and may get extended into Monday. There is a small window for something frozen on the back side of this, but it looks minimal as well as it stands now.

We then go into the warming phase that will set the stage for the dynamic Christmas weekend storm.

I will go into more detail on this with the video today. Just know we are still several days away from nailing down details. And this one will have a rain/snow line which really pushes the window of uncertainty until 60 hours or closer to the event to have higher confidence. Until then, we have to remain vague.

Here is the video update:

** NOTE having video issues on this site. Video can be found on my facebook page: BrianGoodeWAVE3