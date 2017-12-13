SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SnowBOARD

DISCUSSION



Still looking at minor issues over the next 7 days. Here is how they stack up:

Today/Tonight...

Wind. It will ramp up after lunch into the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph possible, with isolated 45 mph gusts plausible.

As the cold trough punches in from the north tonight, a flurry is possible, but the air is quite dry.

Friday...

Perhaps some flurries. But I may take this risk out altogether based on the data trends.

Sunday/Monday...

Surge of rain. We'll watch its arrival time as if pre-dawn Sunday---it may begin briefly as sleet. Otherwise a cool rain for Sunday.

The upper low will have to be watched for the chance of this all ending as rain/sleet or rain/snow. Still an iffy deal on that.

Then we get into next week.

The models diverge on systems as the GFS splits the weekend system and brings in the second piece Tuesday. EURO keeps us dry and warming up.

By the 21st/22nd, potential for rain/thunder with a warm surge.

Christmas Weekend...

This is when the fun begins. A complex setup of an active storm track, warm air south and cold air north. We will be right in the middle of this mess. I will go into this morning with the video, but I am leaning more toward the colder side of things. It is a pattern full of headaches that will likely continue into the last days of 2017.

Here's the video! Enjoy! BOTS!