SnowTALK! Wednesday Edtion

SnowBOARD

I really should name this ColdTALK! This morning we dropped to 8° in Louisville..making it our coldest morning since January 2016.

The main headline will remain the temperatures with the snow chances taking second place.

Does this setup mean we cannot get any snow accumulation? Actually, no. I think the risk is there for some light snow events that the models are not going to show very well in advance. Several pieces of energy will be sliding by for the rest of the week into the weekend. The timing/locations of these snow streaks is not in stone, but the ground is way cold. So any snow event will impact road conditions and will accumulate if it can come down steady enough.

Right now, I see the potential for those setups Thursday night, Friday night/Saturday and still an outside chance for NYE.

There is another wave worth watching near the 4th and while not much data on the 8th/9th, it will be hard not to come out of this pattern without an ice/wintry mix event. Something to watch for.

The flow is very fast, so the key pieces to the longer term pattern hit the upper air network for sampling roughly 24-36 hours before local impact. This means we will have to watch these features carefully for any slick road potential. It also means you need to stay close to the forecast as we continue through this cold blast.

Here is today's video!