(1/5) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

NWS Louisville is holding a conference all to discuss Sunday night/Monday morning's wintry precipitation potential...

1:30pm - Conference call beginning in a minute

1:31pm - Classic cold scenario, the frost depth in the ground is over 4" deep

1:32pm - Going to be hard to override the cold ground

1:32pm - Precipitation begins as a wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow after dark in areas west near Jasper, IN

1:32pm - Begins around 6-9pm west of I-65

1:33pm - Frozen precipitation most likely in Southern Indiana and northern parts of KY west of I-65

1:33pm - Ground and road temps are extremely cold. Even if air temperatures are above freezing we may have issues. Models have been way too warm. On Sunday it might be tough to get to 32°, maybe up to 35° south of Louisville.

1:35pm - Northern-facing slopes, valleys, crevases, etc may have more trouble with icy accumulation

1:37pm - Mostly rain with some ice in Southern KY Sun PM into Mon AM

1:35pm - Monday morning commute may be problematic

1:36pm - Monday afternoon transitions to a cold rain. Monday night this transitions to light snow or freezing drizzle as temps fall into the upper 20s. Tuesday morning commute could be difficult due to that.

1:37pm - Central KY gets a mix of snow, ice, rain

1:38pm - Areas along and north of I-64 gets mostly snow and ice, but all will go to rain by Monday afternoon

1:39pm - Slick road conditions possible with snow and ice early Monday morning, especially on overpasses

1:39pm - Snow amounts would be UP TO an inch, but mixing precip types will eat away at that

1:40pm - Warmer temperatures would result in less snow/mix/ice, colder the opposite

1:41pm - Winds won't be that big of a deal Sunday evening into Monday morning, so wind + ice issues combined won't be that bad

1:42pm - Q&A session in progress... individual counties being asked about

1:49pm - Begins at 8-9pm Sunday in Louisville with snow/ice, icing issues on Monday morning, then rain Monday afternoon

2:00pm - The conference call is over. Thanks!