First real winter Storm of the season

Finally something to sink our teeth into! A Winter Storm warning is out for Friday. Normally the criteria is for 6 inches of snow in 24 hours. Someone on an isolated basis may get that depending on where the heaviest snow band (deformation zone in fancy terms) sets up. Best bet for that seems to be north of the River east of I 65 and possibly up I 71 towards Henry, Trimble and Carroll counties. However a general 2-4" band should develop over much of WAVE country preceded by a 2-3 hour window about noon tomorrow of freezing rain and sleet. That will be preceded by rain. The combination of ice and snow and the fact we have seen nothing of substance for nearly 2 winters now is likely why a winter storm warning has been issued. in addition many school systems (including Jefferson County) have proactively closed school for tomorrow. So I hope this actually materializes. I think it will. On a side note we will be declaring a winner for the WAVE3 News snow contest... the date of the first 1 inch snow. Our team of 6 Meteorologists made in house predictions on when that would be. Yours truly will be the winner in house( as long as we get 1") as I had a date of January 9th. We made these predictions in October. Be careful out there on Friday. Roads may become quite icy and/or snow covered Friday afternoon and Friday night. Keep in mind pre treatment of roads will not be very effective as rain develops overnight and early Friday which would wash most of the salt/sand/brime away. Roads crews normally do a great job or our highways and roads and no doubt will be out in force once the rain ends and the ice/snow begins.